RPO performs 'sensory-friendly' version of eclipse concert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On Sunday, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has its big eclipse concert at the Blue Cross Arena.

But a loud and powerful orchestra can be difficult for those with sensory issues. That’s why the RPO put on a “sensory friendly” version of the eclipse spectacular Saturday afternoon at Hochstein Performance Hall.

The RPO says this show is tailored for music lovers who may prefer a more relaxed and accommodating setting, while still getting inspired for the eclipse.

“The Eclipse has pieces like ‘Mars’ and ‘Jupiter’ from ‘The Planets’ on it, which are notoriously very loud and bombastic — and we thought it’d be wonderful to have a concert that celebrated the eclipse which also was accessible for as many different people as possible,” said Jherrard Hardeman, RPO assistant conductor.

The non-sensory-friendly version is Sunday night at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.