Security preparations under way as eclipse day approaches: A talk with NYS Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray
As we approach the eclipse on April 8, there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to keep things running smoothly as hundreds of thousands of people get ready to travel to our region.
Joining us in studio Tuesday was New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. View the video above: