Strasenburgh Planetarium hosts ‘Galactic Getdown’ for after-dark eclipse party

Galactic Getdown at Strasenburgh Planetarium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People could dance under the Strasenburgh Planetarium dome with the Rochester Silent Disco on Saturday night for a Galactic Getdown.

It was an after-hours event, catered to those 21 and older.

“We’ve been doing these After Darks at least once every couple of months, and we just said, you know what, the eclipse is this weekend — we have to party at some point,” said Dan Schneiderman, event producer with the Rochester Museum & Science Center.

Trivia fans got to try their hands at some “space” trivia as well.