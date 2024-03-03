SUNY Brockport to host eclipse-themed exhibits

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – SUNY Brockport’s Tower Fine Arts Center Gallery will host two exhibitions linked to the upcoming solar eclipse.

Sun and Moon, is an invitational exhibition featuring solar and lunar-inspired photographic and print works will fill the gallery, while The Art of the Eclipse: Works by Tyler Nordgren, will fill the Tower Lobby.

Both exhibitions open on February 1. The Nordgren show runs through February 25 and Sun and Moon runs through March 3. The Gallery is located at 180 Holley Street, Brockport, and the exhibitions are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday – Friday: Noon – 5 p.m., and Sunday: 1 – 4 p.m. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, February 1, at 4 pm.