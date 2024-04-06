‘Total Eclipse of the Art’ at Flower City Arts Center

A 'Total Eclipse of the Art' at Flower City

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you ready to have a “Total Eclipse of the Art?”

The Flower City Arts Center on Monroe Avenue in Rochester hosted an eclipse-themed showcase tonight. The work of more than 85 local artists is on display for the exhibit that will run through May 18.

The gallery also gave out eclipse glasses, and awards in various categories.

“This is kind of what we’re all about, right — arts for all people; to interact with the community, to have people here enjoying the diverse works of art is really what we’re all about,” said Kristin Rapp, executive director of Flower City Arts Center.

The gallery encourages everyone to make their own one-of-a-kind design when viewing the eclipse Monday.