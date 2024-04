We are inching closer to Monday’s total solar eclipse. Over the past few months, we’ve been telling you allabout the celebrations happening across our region.

Parcel 5 will be host to “Party in the Dark.” Kara Osopovitch, Rochester’s manager of special events, and John Urlaub, owner of Rohrbach Brewing Company, joined us live in studio this afternoon to tell us about the big event. Watch the interview below: