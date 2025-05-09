Scholar Athlete: Micah Davis

PENFIELD, N.Y. – Penfield High School senior Micah Davis is making waves both on and off the track. Known for his impressive athletic abilities, Davis competes in 13 events, including the 55, 300, long jump, triple jump, and relays during indoor track, as well as the 100, 200, 400, and relays during outdoor track.

“So in indoor, I run the 55, 300, long jump, triple jump, four-by-two, four-by-four, and then in outdoor, I do the 100, the 200, the 400, four-by-one, four-by-four, long jump, and triple jump,” Davis said.

Davis is also a leader off the track, serving as a National Honor Society member and two-time class president. His leadership skills are evident to those around him.

“He’s a natural born kind of leader. So I think everyone really likes him,” said Reese Cialini.

Head coach Aubrey Sheffield praised Davis’s influence on his peers. “All I do is say, watch him, just watch Micah, watch how he handles himself, and you can be the same,” Sheffield said.

Davis has set multiple school records, including Penfield’s highest indoor marks in the 60-meter, 200-meter, and 300-meter races. Just last week, he broke the 100-meter outdoor record.

“My mindset, like, I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to PR, get a lot of great times, and that’s what happened,” Davis said.

As Davis’s high school career comes to a close, he aims to continue breaking records and hopes to compete at nationals with his teammates.

“I want to break a couple more school records. I want to go to nationals and stay for some of my teammates because it’ll be one of the last meets. And just going with my friends will be a great end to the season,” Davis said.

Davis’s legacy at Penfield will be remembered for more than just his records. “It makes me proud just to know that there’s a lot of people that support me and are just behind me,” Davis said.

Sheffield expressed his feelings about Davis’s upcoming graduation. “I’m gonna miss him, I mean, as a senior. Now, I’m definitely gonna miss him,” Sheffield said.

Davis plans to run for Binghamton University in college.

