Scholar Athlete of Week: Abby Mineweaser

Churchville Chili senior Abby Mineweaser wraps up three years of varsity soccer and won’t forget a moment of it.

“I’ll never experience that again because they’re just one of a kind,” Mineweaser said referring to her teammates.

She’s played the sport since youth while maintaining an A average in school and being a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Foreign Language Society.

Mineweaser is heading right down the road for college when she plans to study Chemistry at Brockport with the hope of eventually becoming a pharmacist.

Congrats to Churchville Chili’s Abby Mineweaser on being our latest News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!