Scholar Athlete of the Week: Aiden Bryant

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Midlakes High sophomore Aiden Bryant has been unstoppable on the track ever since committing to the sport at a young age.

“I always thought it was super fun, looked super cool,” Bryant said.

A 2x New York State Champion, Bryant recorded a 49′.5 score in the triple jump, a near three-foot-margin of victory in the event and a state record among sophomores.

Also, he helped the Volleyball team to a section title last year. While he’d say Track is his favorite sport, being part of a team championship irreplaceable.

“You don’t necessarily get that in track and just my coaches and teammates are awesome,” he added. “I love it.”

A straight “A” student, Bryant has developed an interest in computer science and computer engineering and may want to study that in college.

Congrats to Midlakes High’s Aiden Bryant on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar athlete of the week!