Scholar Athlete of the week: Allie Good

Allie Good has had a productive almost-four years at Geneva High School. The senior plays three sports (soccer, basketball, Lacrosse) and maintains a 95.2 GPA.

“I’ve always kind of excelled in school,” said Good. “I’ve always gotten really good grades.”

It hasn’t been an easy ride, however. In the winter of 2022, she came down with a bad sickness, forcing her to spend a week in the hospital and embark on a recovery that would take months.

“I was out of sports; I was out of school for a couple of months, ended up missing a ton of school work and basically my whole basketball season,” she said.

Good eventually rebounded and just in time for the start of her favorite sport in Lax. Shortly after returning to the field, she scored her 100th career goal.

“It made the whole process kind of worth of getting back from the whole sickness so it kind of just made everything like worth it,” added Good. “I was like, ‘wow, I actaully did something.'”

Good is committed to playing lacrosse at Merceyhurst next year and plans to study physical therapy.

Congrats to Geneva High’s Allie Good on being this week’s News 10 NBC scholar Athlete of the Week!