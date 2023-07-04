Scholar Athlete of the Week: Biz Baglieri

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – With another year left in high school, rising senior Biz Baglieri has big things in her future.

“I mean I’m going to Boston so it’s like a top 40 school and I think that’s definitely helped with getting into colleges and recruiting,” said Baglieri.

As a future division one athlete juggling school and sports, Baglieri is always on the go.

“I definitely do a lot of stuff at airports and on Thursday nights I go to Elmira for softball and I have to do a lot of homework on the car ride there,” said Baglieri.

Not everything has been a smooth go for Baglieri.. She committed to Boston University, bouncing back from major injuries

“My sophomore and junior year I tore my meniscus twice and that was like really difficult for me to come back to for softball,” said Baglieri.

Some schools lost interest, but that didn’t stop her dream from coming true.

“Boston was one of the schools that really wanted me from the beginning and I went on a visit and I loved it. In Boston it was so cool,” said Baglieri.

Baglieri is continuing her hard work this summer by traveling all over the country for softball and has one year left at Webster Schroeder High School before she heads to BU to study Health Sciences.

Congrats to Webster Schroeder’s Biz Baglieri on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.