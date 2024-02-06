Scholar Athlete of the Week: Blessin Guy

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Edison Tech Junior Blessin Guy might not see herself as natural born athlete but she assumed it would be smart to start playing one order to bolster her resume ahead of college. She decided on track.

“Other sports are a little more confusing cause I don’t really watch them,” said Guy. “This just looks fun and it is fun.”

Guy said the physical adjustments needed “take a toll but they all make me stronger” and that there’s a benefit outside of the sport.

“I have something to focus on,” she said. “If my grades aren’t that good, then I can’t run in the track meets cause grades come first.”

An Honor Roll student, Guy hopes to attend N.Y.U. to study architecture and design.

Congrats to Edison Tech’s Blessin Guy on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.