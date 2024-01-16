Scholar Athlete of the Week: Bradley Pollard

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Bradley Pollard is a tri-sport athlete and now in his senior year. He has always taken pride in being a leader and has proven it with a Clarkson Leadership Award. His belief is, do as they do, not as they say.

“I always like to work hard in the weight room, and if I’m working hard, other people are going to be working hard to,” Pollard said.

And even when it’s a sport a coach of his just encouraged him to take up one day: track. He went from a rookie there to being a part of the two Section Championship teams and wen on to win a pair of individual titles this year.

“I thought I came out of nowhere,” he added. “I had friends along the way through the track team.”

With a 94 average in school, he’s looking ahead where the hope is to study Mechanical Engineering.

“Teachers really got me into it,” Pollard added. “I mean, I like solving problems and from what I gather, that’s what engineering is it solving problems. Mechanical is a pretty broad sector of it so it seems like a good way to start out what is and who knows, that could always change.”

Congrats to Pittsford Mendon’s Bradley Pollard on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.