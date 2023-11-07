Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Richardson

“Sometimes I run cross-country and track in the off seasons, but field hockey has always been my main sport,” said Pittsford Mendon senior, Brenna Richardson.

And Pittsford Mendon senior Brenna Richardson is pretty good at it, too. She’s been on varsity the last three years, and maybe she’ll play club in college.

“I don’t know, something about field hockey just stuck with me,” she said.

Something else that stuck with her strong academics. Richardson averages and A is a merit scholar for this year, and has a STEM leadership book award for excelling in a tough college prep program while focusing on math and science. It bodes well for what she wants to do next: engineering.

“Specifically at Mendon,” Richardson added. “We have so many technology classes that just help you get into engineering. And I started taking those and I just found something I really love.”

She’s still looking at schools, but once she decides she’ll be on her way to a growing field with a lot to offer. Congrats to Pittsford Mendon’s Brenna Richardson on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.