Scholar Athlete of the Week: Cooper Loyal

VICTOR, N.Y. Victor High Senior Cooper Loyal loves the game of baseball, something amplified by the strong chemistry of the group he captains.

“We were just in Myrtle Beach last week for a spring trip together,” he said. “This is always a great time to just hang out with your teammates all week. You go on the beach and play a game later that day and have a good time.”

Loyal makes sure to balance the fun with academics, taking four AP classes in his final year of high school. Additionally, he’s involved in Victor Challenger, a program aimed at teaching the game to younger kids with special needs.

“It lets you look at life in two ways,” he added. “Like the way of just giving back and then just be thankful that you are healthy every day and always get the opportunity to go out and play.”

Loyal committed to the University at Albany for baseball back in August and is excited about that. However, he’s taking this time to cherish every moment before starting that next chapter.

“Just the memories with everyone and just always going out there and competing with the guys on and off the field, stuff like going to eat and just hanging out in general just kind of sticks with me,” he said.

Congrats to Victor High’s Cooper Loyal on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!