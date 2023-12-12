Scholar Athlete of the Week: Daniel Kucmerowski

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Daniel Kucmerowski has played hockey since he was young and it all happened organically.

“My uncle introduced me to skating out in Lakeshore around four or five years old and I’ve just been dedicated since,” he said.

He’s dedicated and good. Kucmerowski is one of the top goalies in all of Section V but he doesn’t let it get to his head.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to get the win,” he added. “It’s not about statistics and all that.”

He holds a 97 average in the classroom and has been on honor every semester of high school. He and his team practice at Brockport University’s rink. The goal is play on that same rink in college.

Congrats to Brockport High’s Daniel Kucmerowski on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!