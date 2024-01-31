Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dylan Peeso

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Webster Schroeder Junior Dylan Peeso developed an interest in hockey prior to grade school.

“I was five when my dad took me out on the ice and I really enjoyed it,” said Peeso.

The Warriors won the section title over Brockport last year, a culmination of Peeso saying “we stuck with it throughout the season, worked hard in practice, and got it done in the end.”

Off the ice, he’s interested in learning more about business. Though he isn’t 100% committed to studying it yet, there’s an aspect to it he really enjoys.

“I like having that creativity, being able to do whatever you want, and kind of like develop your own product or improve a product and I’ve always liked dealing with problem solving skills and stuff like that,” he said.

It goes hand in hand with with 97 GPA he has got and multiple honor roll selections.

Congrats to Webster Schroeder’s Dylan Peeso on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!