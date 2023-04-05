Scholar Athlete of the Week: Gianna Leonardi

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Aquinas Institute senior, Gianna Leonardi has been around lacrosse since childhood.

“My brothers played and my parents had an organization, so I just grew up around lacrosse,” she said.

Gianna, a 2019 1st Team All-League selection, helped the Lil Irish reach the sectional finals last season.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a person and with lacrosse with my teammates and being a leader on the team,” she added.

That leadership extends well beyond the field of play. She’s been involved with We Got Your Back, an anti-bullying campaign attached to an organization her parents run. In doing so, Gianna has spoken to thousands of kids in the area while helping to raise $1,000 for Golisano Children’s Hospital. It aligns with her altruistic character.

“When I was younger, I’d always change,” Gianna added. “I wanted to be a teacher or something. But once I got older, I knew I wanted to be a nurse.”

She’ll pursue that field at Frostburg State University, where she is heading on a lacrosse scholarship.

Congrats to Aquinas’ Gianna Leonardi on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!