Scholar Athlete of the Week: Griffin Rizzi

PITTSFORD, N.Y. “It’s just about hard work for what you want to create and make happen,” said Pittsford Mendon High School sophomore Griffin Rizzi.

That’s his motto in life. He carries it with him in the classroom where he has made the honor roll and won a Latin award. Rizzi has also adopted that attitude on the ice, where he played for the Webster Cyclones for a few seasons.

They’ve consistently stayed competitive despite roster changes. The X-factor is the team chemistry remaining strong and Rizzi is at the center of those efforts.

“You’re that person people can talk to, players and coaches, so having that relationship with your coaches about what it’s like in the locker room and also with the players about the practices and the different coaching styles we experience through the game, you got to be able to compare and contrast with that,” he added.

He’s two years away from graduating but already has an idea of what he wants to pursue.

“I want to be a physical therapist and study in that kind of field,” jhe said. “So go somewhere down south, have some fun, and study something I want to do.”

Congrats to Pittsford Mendon’s Griffin Rizzi on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!