Scholar Athlete of the Week: India Williams

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Gates Chili High’s India Williams shining on the basketball court was a big social help when transferring schools in 2020.

Most of my friends at school are from basketball and even the people that graduated [are] from the team,” said Williams. “I’m still friends with them to this day and they affect me. They impact my life.”

Now a senior, Williams is a captain and three year starter on varsity. However, having a lasting impact on her teammates carries more weight.

“I’m most proud of impacting my teammates that came in here,” she added.

She has a 3.5 GPA and is involved with a girls empowerment club along with STEP (Science and Technology Engineering Program).

Although she’s looking at colleges, the hope is to study dentistry.

“I know it’s a lot,” she said. “It’s eight years but I’m motivated to finish it all.”

Congrats to Gates Chili’s India Williams on being the latest News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!