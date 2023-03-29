Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jadyn Mullen

ALEXANDER, N.Y. The life is Alexander High senior Jadyn Mullen is a busy one.

“I wake up at 5 a.m. to do schoolwork because that’s the only time I really have to do it,” Mullen said. “Then I go to school and then it’s mainly training and then I go to work after.”

A tri-sport athlete, she devotes a lot of time to running and hurdling.

“I’ve done cross-country since eighth grade, and then once I did do track, I realized that I like the shorter distances way more and then that’s kind of what made me stick with it,” she said.

Getting up at the crack of dawn to do schoolwork hasn’t been an issue. She’s ranked fifth in her class with a 4.0 GPA and won awards in four different subjects.

“I definitely always try my best in the classroom,” she said. “I love athletics and stuff, but the academics is what always comes first.”

Mullen plans to continue her journey at Penn State next year, taking things one leap at a time.

“I never even thought of doing track and then now, just to fast forward two years, it’s crazy to think that I’m going to be going there and competing,” she said.

Congrats to Alexander High’s Jadyn Mullen on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.