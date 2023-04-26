Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jazlynn Logan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. School of the Arts senior Jazlynn Logan has felt overlooked at times.

“Coming from a city, us kids like me, we don’t get noticed like that,” Logan said.

But she has made herself hard to ignore on the court, taking home Player of the Year honors and 1st team All City honor. Along the way, Logan reached the 1,000 point mark for her high school career.

“To be honest, I really didn’t care if I made a thousand points when I was like, I just got to get it because this is my last year,” she said.

She hopes to do it again at Roberts Wesleyan, where she’ll be going to college next year and planning to major in Pre-Nursing. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is in the National Honor Society and Urban League Black Scholarship program.

Congrats to School of the Arts’ Jazlynn Logan on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.