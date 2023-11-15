Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katherine Wojtas

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Alpine skiing might not be the first sport that comes to mind if one wants to try his or her hand at something new. However, for Webster Thomas junior Katherine Wojtas, it has worked out.

“My dad is friends with the coach from Schroeder and he knew that I enjoyed skiing a lot so he hooked me up with the coach and I’ve been on the team ever since,” she said. “I like it because it combines a hobby with a sport and I like all my teammates.”

In school, she has taken three AP classes in the last two years and has a 95 GPA. Additionally, Wojtas has won a Math and Social Studies award.

“Both my parents are teachers and growing up on vacation, we’ve always done something educational so the love for school is in me,” she added.

Congrats to Webster Thomas’ Katherine Wojtas on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!