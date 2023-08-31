Scholar Athlete of the week: Kendall Mesh

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) – In 2022, junior Kendall Mesh helped lead the Spencerport Rangers to the New York State girls soccer Class A semifinals. In 2023, the senior is back to try and lead them to her fourth Section V championship.

“I’ve enjoyed every step of the journey. I’ve had great leaders in the past to look up to and I’m grateful that finally I can step into their footsteps and try to carry that on to their younger generations.”

Mesh can thank her older brothers for her competitive nature. They both play college sports and drove her to be great in soccer and school.

“We push each other, make each other better. They were such good role models to me, especially when it came to academics first. My brother had great grades. I was like, I want to be like that,” said Mesh.

She’s doing a pretty good job. Mesh has a 4.4 GPA and sometimes even puts sports in the backseat when she has to – literally.

“I’ll go to school and then I practice out in Buffalo the majority of the time, so I’ll do my school work in the car, and I make it work.”

The two-time All-County player is going to take her championship pedigree to Old Dominion, where she will play Division I soccer and study Forensic Psychology.

Congrats to Kendall Mesh on being named our News Ten NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.