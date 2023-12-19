Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kollin McCullough

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Kollin McCullough transferred to Franklin from East High over the summer and had a goal when doing so.

“To come in in a Franklin was not only just for basketball,” said McCullough. “I just wanted to like share some of my light in on the rest of the school.”

That shouldn’t difficult given what he’s done accomplished: a 4.0 GPA the last two years and a national student award as a freshman.

“A lot of kids get a 95, they going to be set with that and I need 100%,” he said. “So what can I do? And they love that.”

McCullough won a basketball Section Title two years ago and is now a team captain. The hope is to start something here at Franklin.

‘I like building a new name for myself here” he added. “All my family played through East [High] and my older brother went to Edison, but nobody came here to play.”

He credits a lot of his success to his mother, who he says he pushes him to best version of himself.

“I try to look like look out my mom for every game,” he said. “Just to let her know, like, ‘I see you and I’m going to play hard and get this win for you.'”

He hasn’t committed to a college yet, but the hope is to continue playing basketball. Congrats to Franklin High’s Kollin McCullough on being this week’s News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!