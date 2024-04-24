Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marykate Rudnicki

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Fairport High senior Marykate Rudnicki fondly remembers the start of her track career.

“I remember having so much fun in 7th grade, my first year,” Rudnicki said. “The team was just really fun and everyone supported everyone else.”

She has broken a school record in five different events (55 meter, 200 meter, 300 meter, 4×200 meter relay, and the sprint medley relay).

“The 300 one was probably the most rewarding to break because I honestly didn’t think I would be able to,” she said.

She is an “A” student taking multiple AP courses. She has committed to Ithaca College for track and may want to study communications.

Congrats to Fairport’s Marykate Rudnicki on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.