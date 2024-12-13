Scholar Athlete of the Week: Messiah Hampton

Messiah Hampton is ranked the number one recruit in New York State for 2026, he has offers from a handful of the top programs in college football. But even with all the glory ahead, he keeps it focused on the present – looking to change the community.

“From Rochester, it’s not too many people that go big time or have big time opportunities,” Hampton said. “So just having self-motivation, always believing in myself that I can do whatever I put my mind to.”

Messiah Hampton has big dreams of playing in the NFL. But they’re not out of wack. He’s already picked up offers from some of the top football schools in the country (Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Syracuse) – but he’s not about to forget his humble beginnings.

“I could make it to the NFL and become a great player, but it’s the impact on people I leave behind, my family, my friends, the people in my community, and that’s something that’s very important to me, who I become,” Hampton said.

And Hampton has the faith that even with the naysayers and doubters out there, God will guide him to greater things.

“In the Bible, it talks a lot about how your path is kind of predetermined,” Hampton said. “So God has a plan for everybody, so I like to believe everything happens for a reason. All the negativity and adversity I go through in my life I just believe that it all happened for a reason.”

So instead of coping with those things around him, Messiah puts it into action.

“Pour life into the youth,” Hampton said. “That’s what I plan on doing even at my young age right now, pour life into the youth, let them know it’s possible, to be different, making it to the NFL, having a dream and chasing it.”

Doing big things at the Roe, congrats to Messiah Hampton as our latest News 10 NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.