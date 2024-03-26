Scholar Athlete of the Week: Mollie Asquino

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Honeoye Central senior, Mollie Asquino is used to finishing in 1st place. Maintaining a 4.0 GPA, she sits atop her class with numerous academic and community service awards. Eventually, the hope is that she can inspire the next wave of seniors to excel.

“Being number one isn’t always a bad thing because you can use it to help other people,” Asquino said. “When I graduate, I want somebody else to be able to get used to being number one because they feel successful.”

A Cross Country captain, Asquino has led her team to league championships in three of the last four years and a Section Championship a season ago. She was named a league All-Star last season. In addition to all of that, she starred in a school musical.

“It gets pretty crazy sometimes when I commit to something, I really need to commit 100% and I need to be able to be available for that time I promised to those people,” she said.

Asquino recently committed to Ohio State and plans to major in history with a possible interest in attending Law school down the line.

Congrats to Honeoye Central’s Mollie Asquino on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!