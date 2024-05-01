Scholar Athlete of the Week: Peyton Conner

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Not even halfway through high school and Gananda sophomore Peyton Conner has won multiple Section V swimming titles: a 50 meter free style and a 100 meter butterfly.

“The whole season, you’re I don’t want to say in pain but the season is kind of painful and then it all builds up to that last week it’s nice to see it all pay off,” Conner said.

Conner, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, has an affinity for swimming from being around the water a lot growing up. He has spent time fishing and boating with his family.

“I really enjoy being around the water,” he said. “Being around it at a young age inspired me to push forward and make a sport out of it.”

He hopes to pursue swimming after high school.

Congrats to Gananda High’s Peyton Conner on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.