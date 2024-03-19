Scholar Athlete of the Week: Reese Cialini

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Penfield junior Reese Cialini started track before middle school but that was when she started to realize her full potential there.

“I joined like varsity my freshman year, and that’s when I realized that, like, I’m kind of good,” Cialini said. “Then I just kind of took it from there.”

This season, she finished 2nd place in county and sectionals race as well as state qualifiers. In addition, she set a school record in the indoor 200 meter event.

She wants to run track in school and though she’s not sure where that’ll be yet, Cialini is on the path to it both athletically and academically with her A-average and high honor roll selections.

Congrats to Penfield’s Reese Cialini on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week!