Scholar Athlete of The Week: Taylor Curyto

CHURCHVILLE CHILI, N.Y. “My siblings both liked to play soccer, so when I was like three or four, I just started playing,” Churchville Chili’s Taylor Curyto said. “And I love I fell in love with the game.”

Curyto is pretty good at it too. She was second team all-county these last two years and led the team in assists a year ago. That is really a theme of her game.

“Passing and distribution and stuff like that for the center man position,” she said. “Not really scoring the goals, but giving other people the opportunity.”

The perfect teammate on the field and a model student off the field. She’s an “A” student and has won four core academic awards and she’s in two National Honor Societies.

“How accomplishing it feels at the end is what helps me determined to get better and do other things,” she added.

Curyto is off to Houghton University for soccer next year and plans to study computer science. Congrats to her on being this week’s News10NBC Scholar Athlete of the Week.