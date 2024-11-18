A data cable across Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken and the cause is unknown

HELSINKI (AP) — A submarine data communications cable across the Baltic Sea between Finland and Germany has broken and the cause for the disruption is being investigated, Finnish authorities said Monday.

The Finnish state-controlled data services provider, Cinia, said “a fault” was detected Monday in the C-Lion1 cable that runs nearly 1.200 kilometers (746 miles) from the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to the German port city of Rostock.

Cinia said Finland’s international data and telecommunications connections are secured by running them through several routes, and the effects of a single cable failure would depend on the security level of service providers’ connections.

The C-Lion1, commissioned in 2016, is Finland’s only data communications cable that runs from the Nordic country directly to central Europe, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

Finnish media outlets noted that the cable’s route to Germany runs in the vicinity of the two NordStream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany that aren’t currently functioning.

