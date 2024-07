Elon Musk says he’s moving SpaceX, X headquarters from California to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s moving the headquarters of SpaceX and social media company X to Texas from California.

Musk posted on X Tuesday that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco.

He called a new law signed Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child’s gender identification change the “final straw.”

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event, Nov. 2, 2023, in London. Musk posted to social media company X on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, that he plans on moving SpaceX from Hawthorne, Calif., to Starbase, Texas. X will move to Austin from San Francisco. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.