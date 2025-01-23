Pakistani government proposes sweeping controls on social media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition said Thursday the government is seeking to further suppress freedom of speech a day after it proposed sweeping controls on social media that could include blocking platforms and sending users to prison for spreading disinformation.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, introduced in the National Assembly by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday, would create an agency with the power to order “unlawful and offensive content” blocked from social media, and to ban individuals and organizations from social media

Social media platforms would be required to register with the new Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, and those failing to comply with the law could face temporary or permanent bans.

The law also makes spreading disinformation a criminal offense, punishable by three years in prison and a fine of 2 million rupees ($7,150).

The move comes nearly a year after Pakistan blocked the X platform ahead of an election that the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan says was rigged. X is still blocked in the country, although many people use virtual private networks to access it, like in other countries with tight internet controls.

Khan has a huge following on social media, especially X, where supporters frequently circulate demands for his release. Khan has been behind bars since 2023, when he was arrested for graft. Khan’s party also uses social media to organize demonstrations.

The leader of the opposition denounced the proposed legislation, saying it was aimed at further suppressing freedom of speech. Omar Ayub Khan, who is not related to the imprisoned former premier, said the bill could “lay a foundation for the suppression of voices advocating for constitutional rights”.

The new agency would be able to order the immediate blocking of unlawful content targeting judges, the armed forces, parliament or provincial assemblies. The law also forbids uploading remarks from parliament that have been struck from the record.

Pakistani media has faced growing censorship in recent years. Journalists have said they face state pressure to avoid using Imran Khan’s name, and most TV stations have begun referring to him only as the “founder of the PTI” party.

Human rights defenders and journalists’ unions have vowed to oppose the law, but with the government holding a majority, its passage is all but assured.

Afzal Butt, president of the Federal Union of Journalists, said the law was an attempt to suppress the media, social media and journalists.

The government says the law is necessary to limit the spread of disinformation.

