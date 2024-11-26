Small Japanese rocket engine explodes during a test but no injuries are reported

TOKYO (AP) — An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.

The fire, which was followed by an explosion and plumes of white smoke, followed an explosion last year by the same Epsilon S engine during a test, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

There were no injuries, Kyodo reported, citing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which is investigating.

Last year’s explosion happened after a piece of metal melted and damaged part of the engine, Kyodo said.

The Epsilon S rocket is meant to improve Japan’s position in the growing satellite launch market.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.