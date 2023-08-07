Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, but will remain with company through year’s end

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn is departing after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker.

Kirkhorn stepped down Friday but will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to “support a seamless transition,” according to the Austin, Texas, company.

Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Kirkhorn has been CFO for the past four years and was a consistent participant in the company’s quarterly earnings conference calls.

The filing gave no reason for the departure, but said Tesla has experienced tremendous growth during Kirkhorn’s tenure.

FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen here on Feb. 9, 2019. Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has left the company after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker. The Austin, Texas, company says he stepped down from the post on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, but will stay with Tesla through the end of the year to “support a seamless transition.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski

Kirkhorn has sold more than $6 million worth of Tesla stock this year, either as part of a prearranged trading plan or to satisfy tax obligations on vesting stock options, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Taneja, 45, has been chief accounting officer since March of 2019, and served as controller since May of 2018.

