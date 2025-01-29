Tesla’s fourth-quarter results fall short of Wall Street estimates as rivals steal customers

By BERNARD CONDON The Associated Press
Tesla sign is shown at Tesla dealership in Schaumburg, Ill., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

Tesla’s fourth-quarter net income fell 71% from a year ago when results were boosted by a one-time tax benefit. The latest results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

The electric vehicle company run by Elon Musk said Wednesday that it made $2.31 billion from October through December, less than the $7.93 billion profit it posted in the same period in 2023.

Excluding one-time items in both periods, the Austin, Texas, company’s profits rose 3% to 73 cents a share, still not enough to meet analysts’ estimate of 77 cents a share.

Revenue in the quarter rose 2% to $25.7 billion, less than Wall Street forecast for $27.1 billion, according to FactSet.

The slight rise in revenue came after Tesla offered a series of incentives to drum up demand for its electric vehicles including low-interest loans and lower prices.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it sold 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, the first drop in more than a dozen years despite offers of 0% financing, free charging and low-priced leases. The fourth quarter showed signs of a rebound, though, with a record 495,570 vehicles sold.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.