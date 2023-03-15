2023 Buffalo Bills offseason tracker

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Keep tabs on all of the roster moves the Buffalo Bills make during the 2023 offseason.

March 15

Jordan Poyer re-signs with Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has agreed to terms on a 2-year contract with the team. The 31-year-old has been with the Bills since 2017.

March 14

Tyrel Dodson re-signs with Bills

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and the Bills agreed on a 1-year deal on Tuesday. Dodson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has played in a reserve role. He had a career-high 13 tackles against Cleveland on Nov. 20 of 2022, filling in for an injured Tremaine Edmunds.

March 13

Cam Lewis re-signs with Bills

Cornerback Cam Lewis re-signed with Buffalo on a 1-year contract. Since joining the team in 2019, Lewis has played in 25 games and made 23 tackles. The former University at Buffalo standout gets to stay in the Queen City.

Sam Martin re-signs with Bills

The Bills decided to bring back punter Sam Martin on a 3-year deal. Martin’s 47.7 yards per punt in 2022 ranked 3rd best in franchise history.

Tyler Matakevich re-signs with Bills

Linebacker Tyler Matakevich will be in Buffalo for another year, following the agreement of a 1-year contract. Matakevich was named a captain for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, playing primarily on special teams.

March 12

Matt Milano signs contract extension with Bills

Linebacker Matt Milano agreed to a 2-year contract extension, which keeps him in Buffalo through 2026. Milano was named to the All-Pro First-Team and Pro Bowl team in 2022, both firsts in his 6-year career.

March 3

Ike Boettger re-signs with Bills

Offensive guard Ike Boettger signed a 1-year deal to stay in Orchard Park. Boettger missed nearly all of the 2022 season, recovering from an Achilles injury. In 2021, he started in a career-high 10 games.