2023 Monroe Invitational: Victor High’s Brody Burgess learning the ropes

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Victor high golf standout Brody Burgess will only be a junior in 2023. But for one week in July, he gets to play the Monroe Invitational.

A top amateur golf tournament, most of the field is made up of the top collegiate golfers in the country. Qualifying isn’t easy, but Burgess passed the test, and got to play in the 82nd edition of the Monroe Invitational.

“The first practice round I played was kind of a shock. I knew it was gonna be a big tournament, but just seeing those people in person is a little bit different,” said Burgess.

The high school star struggled on day one, shooting 11-over. On Thursday, he seemed to have settled down, shooting a 3-over 73. But Burgess still says the course is testing every part of his game.

“This is a beast. It really is something you’d see at a major championship-like course on the PGA Tour,” said Burgess. “This is definitely as hard as the committee could possibly make this course.”

Burgess found that out the hard way to start is second round, but found a nice stretch of good play in the middle of his round. He bogeyed holes 12 and 14 to shoot a 1-over 36 on the back nine.

“I just had to tell myself you just gotta play the best you can and stop putting pressure on myself and I think I did that pretty well,” said Burgess.

Burgess is 14-over for the tournament and tees off at 7 a.m. for round three on Friday. Despite being far back on the leaderboard, Burgess is looking forward to his future at the Monroe Invitational.

“Hopefully eventually I’ll be able to be exempt once I get to college and not have to qualify anymore,” said Burgess. “My first time trying to qualify I did it and that just brings me confidence to believe there’s no reason I can’t do it next year.”