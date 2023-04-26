2023 NFL Draft: 5 best fits for Buffalo Bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills have the 27th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Round one begins on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Bills have now had a bottom 10 pick in the first round in each of the last three drafts. But they can still hit a home run with this year’s pick. Some of the Bills top late first round picks include:

Kaiir Elam, CB – 23rd overall in 2022

Willis McGahee, RB – 23rd overall in 2003

Eric Moulds, WR – 24th overall in 1996

Tre White, CB – 27th overall in 2017

Greg Rousseau, DE – 30th overall in 2021

Until recently, the Bills hadn’t had to wait until the later stages of the first round to make their draft selection. However, a lot of their picks in the 20s have worked out. Elam, White, and Rousseau are all key parts of the team right now.

Important needs for the Buffalo Bills

While the Buffalo Bills are always searching for ways to improve, they especially need depth and talent at the following positions:

CB

Tre White took a while to return to the field last season, coming off of an ACL injury. The 28-year old is still a serviceable starter, but may need to be replaced soon. Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, and Christian Benford are all talented. The Bills went with a cornerback in the first round last year, so I don’t expect them to take one with the 27th pick this year. It could be a later round selection.

DT

Ed Oliver is in the final year of his contract with the Buffalo Bills. He’s been good, but not great. He’ll likely require a hefty price tag if the Bills want to re-sign him. Buffalo could take a DT in the 2nd or 3rd round.

MLB

A.J. Klein played well last season after the Bills signed him during the regular season. However, he’s not the future for this team at this position. After losing Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo needs help up the middle. If the right player at this position is there in the first round, I wouldn’t be overly surprised.

OG

The Bills signed Connor McGovern in free agency for its open left guard spot. Ryan Bates is the projected starter at right guard. Buffalo should draft an offensive guard this season. It’s just a matter of when.

OLB

Matt Milano signed an extension, so the Bills are good on that side. Terrell Bernard is on the other side, and Buffalo will likely want an upgrade. Not a first round necessity, but certainly an option in this draft.

RT

Spencer Brown and David Quessenberry are both serviceable at right tackle, but the Buffalo Bills need to protect Josh Allen at all costs. Adding talented offensive linemen is never a bad thing to do.

WR

Of course, some of these positions are more important than others. I’d say drafting a wide receiver is the number one goal for the Bills. Stefon Diggs is a clear-cut number one, but I don’t feel the same way about Gabe Davis as a number two. It’s all about getting Allen as many offensive weapons as possible, and in a quarterback driven league, wide receivers are the next most important position.

Mat Mlodzinski’s 5 best fits for the Buffalo Bills at No. 27

5. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison is a former Biletnikoff winner, given to the top wide receiver in college football. If that doesn’t say enough about what he brings to the table, I don’t know what will. He’s only about 6’0″, but has excellent route-running and could grow into a 1B. type receiver with Diggs as the 1A. option.

I personally like a few other wide receivers better than Addison, but he’s still a great option and exactly what the Bills need.

4. Will McDonald, OLB Iowa State

If the Bills choose to go with a defensive player in the first round, I’m in love with the Will McDonald pick. Listed at 6’4″ and 239 pounds, McDonald is explosive and has one of the best spin moves in this draft class. For a team that needs help on the offensive side of the ball, McDonald would be a great exception.

3. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Wishful thinking, am I right? Wright is projected as a mid-first round pick, so he’d either have to fall to the Bills at 27, or Buffalo would need to trade up a few spots to grab him. However, given how many talented receivers are usually available in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, an offensive tackle of Wright’s caliber might be worth trading up for. He’s a monster and is best suited to be a right tackle, which the Bills desperately need. One downside is his pass protection, but that can certainly be taught.

2. Zay Flowers, WR Boston College

Another player that might be chosen before the Bills pick, there’s a better chance that Flowers is around at 27. The 5’9″ speedster has the potential to be a top-notch slot receiver. Think Cole Beasley x2. That’s gotta make Bills Mafia’s ears perk up. Sure, you can get a slot WR in a later round, but Flowers is the cream of the crop.

1. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Quentin Johnston has it all. He’s 6’3″ and 208 pounds, which would give Josh Allen an incredible body to throw to. He led the Horned Frogs in receiving during their run to the National Championship game this season, proving his winning mentality. When you look at his height, weight, and speed, Johnson is the perfect fit for this Bills offense. Johnston can be a game changer for Allen.