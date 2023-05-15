2023 PGA Championship Field is set after Jason Day’s win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Jason Day’s win at the AT&T Byron Nelson means the field for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford is officially set.

Day was already in this year’s field as a former PGA Championship winner. However, the winner of the Byron Nelson also qualifies for the PGA Championship, meaning Day stole the spot from 2nd place finisher Austin Eckroat.

It’s Day’s first win in five years since he took home the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018. The former No. 1 ranked golfer in the world has been through a lot of injuries over the last handful of years.

“For a moment there, I thought I wasn’t going to play again,” said Day. “To be on the other side of it, be healthy, feeling good about my game, finally winning again. No better feeling, really.”

Day might be coming to Oak Hill playing as good of golf as anyone in the field. But as any major is, it’s a stacked field full of former PGA Tour winners and major champions.

Monday, May 15 is the official start of 2023 PGA Championship week, as Rochester’s major finally gets going.