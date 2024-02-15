2023 Section V Boy’s Hockey Sectionals: Schedule and results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2024 Section V Boy’s Hockey Sectionals are underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class A
First Round
- 7. Greece Storm – 5, 10. Brighton/HFL – 4
- 8. Spartan Hockey – 2, 9. WFL Panthers – 1
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. – 2. McQuaid (15-5-0) vs. 7. Greece Storm (10-10-1) – Game at Rochester Ice Center
- Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. – 4. Hilton (14-6-0) vs. 5. Portside Royals (10-8-2) – Game at Lakeshore Ice Arena
- Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. – 1. Pittsford (17-2-1) vs. 8. Spartan Hockey (8-10-3) – Game at Tim Horton’s Iceplex
- Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. – 3. Penfield (14-6-0) – vs. 6. Fairport (10-9-0) – Game at Webster Ice Arena
Class B
First Round
- 8. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia – 5, 9. Irondequoit – 2
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. – 2. Webster Schroeder (15-4-1) vs. 7. Churchville-Chili (5-14-1) – Game at Webster Ice Arena
- Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. – 1. Batavia ND (18-2-0) vs. 8. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia (5-11-4) – Game at McCarthy Ice Arena
- Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m. – 4. Victor (7-11-2) vs. 5. Canandaigua (8-8-4) – Game at Rochester Ice Center
- Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. – 3. Webster Thomas (11-8-1) vs. 6. Aquinas (8-10-2) – Game at Webster Ice Arena