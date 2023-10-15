2023 Section V Girls Soccer Sectionals: Schedule and results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2023 Section V Girls Soccer Sectionals underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class AAA
Semifinals
- 3. Rush-Henrietta (1-15-0) vs. 2. RCSD United (4-11-0) – Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at Webster Schroeder
Finals
- TBD vs. 1. Fairport (5-8-2)
Class AA
First Round
- 13. Brockport (5-9-1) AT 4. Pittsford Mendon (10-2-4) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
- 10. Irondequoit (7-8-1) AT 7. Greece Athena (9-5-0) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
- 9. Canandaigua (9-6-1) AT 8. Victor (8-6-2) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
- 15. Gates Chili (3-12-1) AT 2. Webster Schroeder (14-2-0) – Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
- 11. Brighton (6-9-1) AT 6. Penfield (10-5-0) – Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
- 16. Greece Arcadia (2-13-1) AT 1. Spencerport (16-0-0) – Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
- 12. Our Lady of Mercy (4-6-5) AT 5. Hilton (10-4-2) – Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
- 14. Churchville-Chili (4-9-2) AT 3. Webster Thomas (11-4-0) – Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Class A
First Round
- 11. Rochester Prep/RACS (0-12-0) AT 6. Palmyra-Macedon (10-5-1) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
- 10. Newark/Lyons (1-14-1) AT 7. Geneva (7-9-0) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
- 9. Eastridge (1-14-0) AT 8. Honeoye Falls-Lima (4-10-2) – Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
- TBD AT 3. Batavia (14-1-1) – Oct. 21 at Noon
- 5. Greece Olympia (11-5-0) AT 4. Wayne (12-4-0) – Oct. 21 at Noon
- TBD AT 1. Aquinas (13-1-2) – Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.
- TBD AT 2. Pittsford Sutherland (10-3-3) – Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.