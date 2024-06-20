2024 Paris Olympics: Western New York athletes to watch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2024 Paris Olympics are upcoming and there are a handful of Olympians from the Western New York region.

Jason Turner (Shooting) – Rochester

While not an athlete, Turner is the coach for the United States Pistol Team. He competed for the U.S. in 2004, 2008, and 2012, winning Bronze in the Beijing Games. Turner graduated from McQuaid.

Kevin Penev (Gymnastics) – Penfield

Penev is a Penfield grad, but will actually be competing for Bulgaria in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has an older brother, Eddie, who has also competed for Bulgaria and the United States in International competitions.

Matt Anderson (Beach Volleyball) – West Seneca

The 6-foot-10-inch Anderson is competing in his fourth straight Olympics, having won Bronze in 2016. That year, he also ranked second among all scorers in the tournament. He’s also led the United States men’s team in scoring every year since 2011.