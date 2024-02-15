2024 Section V Boy’s Hockey Sectionals: Schedule and results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2024 Section V Boy’s Hockey Sectionals are underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class A
First Round
- 7. Greece Storm – 5, 10. Brighton/HFL – 4
- 8. Spartan Hockey – 2, 9. WFL Panthers – 1
Quarterfinals
- 2. McQuaid – 5, 7. Greece Storm – 2
- 5. Portside Royals – 5, 4. Hilton – 1
- 1. Pittsford – 2, 8. Spartan Hockey – 0
- Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. – 3. Penfield (14-6-0) – vs. 6. Fairport (10-9-0) – Game at Webster Ice Arena
Semifinals
- 1. Pittsford (18-2-1) vs. 5. Portside Royals (11-8-2)
- 2. McQuaid (16-5-0) vs. TBD
Class B
First Round
- 8. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia – 5, 9. Irondequoit – 2
Quarterfinals
- 2. Webster Schroeder – 5, 7. Churchville-Chili – 3
- 1. Batavia ND – 6, 8. Geneseo/Avon/Livonia – 1
- 5. Canandaigua – 3, 4. Victor – 1
- 3. Webster Thomas – 4, 6. Aquinas – 2
Semifinals
- 1. Batavia ND (19-2-0) vs. 5. Canandaigua (9-8-4)
- 2. Webster Schroeder (16-4-1) vs. 3. Webster Thomas (12-8-1)