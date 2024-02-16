2024 Section V Girl’s Basketball Sectionals: Schedule & scores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The 2024 Section V Girl’s Basketball Sectionals are underway! Check back for game scores and an updated schedule every day.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – 3. Franklin/Northeast (7-13) vs. 6. Fairport (5-15) – Game at Franklin
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – 4. Greece Athena/Odyssey (6-14) vs. 5. Greece Arcadia/Olympia (6-14) – Game at Greece Odyssey
Semifinals
- Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. – 2. Edison/WOIS/SWW (10-10) vs. TBD – Game at Penfield
- Feb. 27 at 7:45 p.m. – 1. Rush-Henrietta (9-9) vs. TBD – Game at Penfield
Finals
- Mar. 2 at 3 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class AA
First Round
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 2. Hilton (16-4) vs. 15. Wilson/Early College (1-19) – Game at Hilton
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 3. Pittsford Mendon (16-4) vs. 14. Irondequoit (3-17) – Game at Pittsford Mendon
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 4. Canandaigua (14-6) vs. 13. Churchville-Chili (3-17) – Game at Canandaigua
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 5. Webster Schroeder (13-7) vs. 12. Gates Chili (6-14) – Game at Webster Schroeder
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 6. Bishop Kearney (13-6) vs. 11. Webster Thomas (6-14) – Game at Bishop Kearney
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 7. Penfield (11-9) vs. 10. Brockport (7-13) – Game at Penfield
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 8. Spencerport (10-10) vs. 9. Brighton (7-13) – Game at Spencerport
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – 1. Victor (19-1) vs. TBD – Game at Victor
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Pittsford Sutherland
- Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Pittsford Sutherland
Finals
- Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class A
First Round
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 2. Pal-Mac (18-2) vs. 15. SOTA (2-17) – Game at Pal-Mac
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 3. East (16-4) vs. 14. Our Lady of Mercy (7-13) – Game at East
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 4. Eastridge (15-5) vs. 13. Rochester Prep (8-12) – Game at Eastridge
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 5. Newark (15-5) vs. 12. Wayne (10-10) – Game at Newark
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 6. Aquinas (15-5) vs. 11. Young Women (10-10) – Game at Aquinas
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 7. HFL (11-9) vs. 10. Geneva (11-9) – Game at HFL
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 8. Monroe (9-8) vs. 9. Batavia (10-10) – Game at Monroe
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – 1. Pittsford Sutherland (16-4) vs. TBD – Game at Pittsford Sutherland
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Webster Schroeder
- Feb. 27 at 7:45 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Webster Schroeder
Finals
- Mar. 2 at 5 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class B
First Round
- Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. – 16. Addison (4-16) vs. 17. North Rose-Wolcott (1-19) – Game at Addison
Second Round
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 1. Hornell (17-3) vs. TBD – Game at Hornell
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 2. Dansville (17-3) vs. 15. Penn Yan (3-16) – Game at Dansville
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 3. Mynderse (15-5) vs. 14. Wayland-Cohocton (5-15) – Game at Mynderse
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 4. Le Roy (15-5) vs. 13. Attica (5-15) – Game at Le Roy
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 6. Waterloo (12-8) vs. 11. Haverling (8-11) – Game at Waterloo
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 7. Williamson/Marion (12-8) vs. 10. Canisteo-Greenwood (11-9) – Game at Williamson
- Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. – 8. Livonia (12-8) vs. 9. Marcus Whitman (12-7) – Game at Livonia
- Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. – 5. Wellsville (12-7) vs. 12. Midlakes (5-15) – Game at Wellsville
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at HFL
- Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at HFL
Finals
- Mar. 2 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class C1
First Round
- Feb. 17 at Noon – 16. Red Jacket (5-15) vs. 17. Campbell-Savona (4-15) – Game at Red Jacket
- Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. – 14. Geneseo (6-14) vs. 19. Warsaw (2-18) – Game at Geneseo
- Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. – 15. Bolivar Richburg (5-12) vs. 18. Clyde-Savannah (3-17) – Game at Bolivar Richburg
Second Round
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 1. Gananda (17-3) vs. TBD – Game at Gananda
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 2. Bloomfield (18-2) vs. TBD – Game at Bloomfield
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 3. Oakfield-Alabama (16-4) vs. TBD – Game at Oakfield-Alabama
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 5. Byron-Bergen (14-6) vs. 12. Holley (7-13) – Game at Byron-Bergen
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 6. Lyons (13-7) vs. 11. Letchworth (8-12) – Game at Lyons
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 7. Pembroke (13-7) vs. 10. Red Creek (9-11) – Game at Pembroke
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 8. Kendall (11-9) vs. 9. Perry (10-10) – Game at Kendall
- Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. – 4. East Rochester (14-6) vs. 13. Avon (6-14) – Game at East Rochester
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at TBD
- Feb. 26 at 7:45 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at TBD
Finals
- Mar. 1 at 8 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class C2
First Round
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 2. Keshequa (18-2) vs. 15. Alfred-Almond (0-20) – Game at Keshequa
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 3. Fillmore (17-2) vs. 14. Eugenio Maria DeHostos (1-19) – Game at Fillmore
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 4. Alexander (15-5) vs. 13. Wheatland-Chili (3-17) – Game at Alexander
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 5. Cal-Mum (14-6) vs. 12. Mount Morris (4-16) – Game at Cal-Mum
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 6. York (14-6) vs. 11. Honeoye (4-16) – Game at York
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 7. South Seneca (12-8) vs. 10. Pavilion (5-15) – Game at South Seneca
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 8. Cuba-Rushford (5-14) vs. 9. Naples (5-15) – Game at Cuba Rushford
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – 1. Dundee/Bradford (19-1) vs. TBD – Game at Dundee
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at TBD
- Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at TBD
Finals
- Mar. 1 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College
Class D
First Round
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 3. Elba (16-4) vs. 14. Romulus (6-14) – Game at Elba
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 4. Genesee Valley-Belfast (16-4) vs. 13. Harley Allendale Columbia (6-14) – Game at Belfast
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 5. Lima Christian (12-5) vs. 12. Northstar/Chesterton (6-13) – Game at Lima Christian
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 6. Notre Dame Batavia (14-6) vs. 11. Lyndonville (9-11) – Game at Notre Dame Batavia
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 7. Jasper-Troupsburg (14-6) vs. 10. Arkport-Canaseraga (10-10) – Game at Jasper-Troupsburg
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. – 8. Hammondsport (13-6) vs. 9. Friendship-Scio (10-8) – Game at Hammondsport
- Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. – 2. Avoca-Prattsburgh (17-3) vs. 15. Andover-Whitesville (3-15) – Game at Avoca
Quarterfinals
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – 1. Charles G. Finney (16-2) vs. TBD – Game at Charles G. Finney
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
- Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at higher seed
Semifinals
- Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Mount Morris
- Feb. 28 at 7:45 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at Mount Morris
Finals
- Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. – TBD vs. TBD – Game at FingerLakes Community College