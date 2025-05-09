2025 Bills Rookie Minicamp: Deone Walker is MASSIVE, Maxwell Hairston is a sponge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp started on Friday as the newest members of the team and other players looking to crack this year’s roster got to start their journeys at One Bills Drive.

And one player who was impossible to miss – Deone Walker. All 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds of him.

“Him, Landon (Jackson) up there too. Like I said, those guys are giants and I’m glad I’m playing with them and not against them,” said rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Hairston may not be a giant, but he’s still got a fun personality. He looked springy and has a quick first step, even if he came into Bills rookie minicamp with some nerves.

“Very anxious. I was like a little kid trying to go to sleep before Christmas last night,” said Hairston. “It’s okay to be anxious, but to still go out there and be confident.”

So how do the rookies get over the first day back-to-school type nerves? By leaning on each other.

“It’s guys beside you, brothers that’s dealing with the same problems you’re possibly going through. We’re all trying to build a relationship right now, trying to get closer, because we know it’s gonna take all of us,” said rookie defensive tackle TJ Sanders.

Of course, before long, the rest of the Buffalo Bills players will make there way in to OTAs, mandatory minicamp, and training camp. And when that happens, these rookies will be the first to approach the vets.

“When the older guys do sorta come back in and that stuff, I’m gonna definitely be a sponge to them,” said Hairston.

“I talked to Greg (Rousseau) and Joey (Bosa) yesterday,” said rookie defensive end Landon Jackson. “Really good guys. Make you feel welcome.”

It’s a long ways until the season starts and these rookies are only sniffing the surface of what’s to come. But rookie minicamp is always a great first step.