3 local pros golfing in PGA Professional Championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – This weekend, a trio of local club pros will take part in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. The top 20 finishers of over 300 entrants will get to play in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May.

Neil Reidy, Stephen Kerr, and Walker Singleton are all in this week’s tournament. It runs Sunday through Wednesday.

Reidy, the Head Golf Professional at Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor, tees off at 7:55 a.m. on hole 1 on Sunday.

Kerr will tee off at 1:45 p.m. on hole 1. He is the Assistant Professional at the Country Club of Rochester.

Singleton is the Assistant Pro at Oak Hill, where the PGA Championship is being held. His Sunday tee time is 8:35 a.m. on hole 10.

The 2023 PGA Professional Championship will be played at Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.