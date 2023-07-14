585 Baseball Showcase highlights future prospects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Every athlete had to start somewhere, and for some local future baseball stars, that meant a day of practice at Innovative Field.

Kids from the Rochester area, Finger Lakes, and even as far as Canada were a part of the 585 Baseball Showcase. Colleges were also invited to scout the talent on the diamond.

Picture perfect night here at Innovative Field. #585baseball does it right. pic.twitter.com/gIfNNRNOHw — 585 Baseball (@585Baseball) July 14, 2023

It all leads up to the summer tournament starting Friday and going through Sunday, where age groups from 13U to 17U will play at high school and college fields around the area.

“We started it and got a lot of cooperation from a majority of the area colleges,” said 585 Baseball owner Tony Fuller. “It wouldn’t be possible without those colleges to allow us to use their fields.”

A second session runs from August 4-6.