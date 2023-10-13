Allen gives insight into Diggs’ Week 5 sideline frustration
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – WR Stefon Diggs could be seen slamming a tablet on the sideline in frustration during the Bills’ Week 5 loss to the Jaguars.
QB Josh Allen said the source of Diggs’ anger was the wide receiver running a “wrong release on a route.”
“I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people because a lot of guys in the league that have that same fire that don’t get talked about,” said Allen. “He’s a lot of our juice on the sideline. You know, making sure that the offense is staying up and as energized as possible and we feed off of that.”
“As a player on this team and as a leader on this team, I hold myself to a very high standard and people don’t understand,” said Diggs on Thursday. “I take it to heart, give it everything I got, and I’m very hard on myself.”
The Bills prepare to host the Giants in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football.